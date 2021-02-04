Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.83 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $142.83 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

