UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,642.81

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $27,642.81 and approximately $38.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054927 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 191.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

