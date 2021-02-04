UNICORN Token (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 44% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $28,164.38 and approximately $39.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

