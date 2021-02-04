Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $62.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

