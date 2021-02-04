Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock traded down GBX 256.30 ($3.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,079.70 ($53.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,531. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,365.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,551.01. The company has a market capitalization of £107.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

