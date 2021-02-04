Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years.

UNP stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $204.45. 2,552,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,626. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

