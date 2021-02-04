Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.10. 102,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

