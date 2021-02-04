Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

