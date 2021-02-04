Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price traded down 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

