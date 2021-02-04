United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.65. 28,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

