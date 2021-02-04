United Parcel Service, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

NYSE:UPS opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

