United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 315,051 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

