United States Steel Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

