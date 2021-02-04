United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises about 0.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Yandex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Yandex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,817. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

