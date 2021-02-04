United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Lessened by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.70. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.