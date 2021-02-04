Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

UNTY stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

