UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $198,984.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $198,984.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01275849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.53 or 0.05624748 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

