UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Trading Down 1.1%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 55,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 128,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.99. The company has a market cap of £110.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

