Upfiring Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $76,770.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00094565 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002842 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

