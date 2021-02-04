Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 13,588 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

UPLD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 143,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.