Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells $1,684,446.48 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,684,446.48.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 143,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

