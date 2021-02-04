uPlexa Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $540,545.58 and $8,742.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,580,034,859 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

