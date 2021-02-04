Uptrennd Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $14,935.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00089830 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00308246 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030577 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,840,546 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

