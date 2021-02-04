US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

