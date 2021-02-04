US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of LNG opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

