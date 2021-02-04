USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01145434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00481025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002052 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.