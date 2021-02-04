USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007940 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002684 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006029 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.