USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007953 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006283 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000064 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.