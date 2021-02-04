Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $135.44 million and $7.63 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.