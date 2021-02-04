Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $52.24 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $52.24 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 52,234,993 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.