Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

MTN stock opened at $276.51 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

