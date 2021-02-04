Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,304 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,019.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

