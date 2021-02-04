Validity (VAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $779,567.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Validity has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $779,567.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,228,007 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,242 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

