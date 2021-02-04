Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.