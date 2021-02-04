Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 3648369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 218,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

