VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.70. 1,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.12% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

