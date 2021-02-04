VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Trading 5.4% Higher

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54. 2,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.