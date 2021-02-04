Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Up 1.2%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.97. Approximately 771,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.