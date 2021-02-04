Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.