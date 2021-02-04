Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

