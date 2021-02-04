Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.53

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.53 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 5220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

