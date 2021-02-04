Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.62. 39,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,746. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.