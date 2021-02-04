Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

