Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.64 and last traded at $125.47. Approximately 27,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 82,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

