Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49.

