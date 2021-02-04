Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49.

