Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Aspiriant LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $352.75. 39,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.92 and its 200 day moving average is $322.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

