Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day moving average is $322.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

