Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 997,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 22,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

