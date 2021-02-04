Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

